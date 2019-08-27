Seniors Getting Into The Back To School Picture Craze

Some seniors at an assisted living home are going viral for their “back to school” photos.

nGarden View Assisted Living in Iowa posted photos of the residents after seeing all the school photos on Facebook.

Residents are seen holding up a sign with their name, age and some advice to today’s students.

#youngatheart #lifelonglearners

“Do the best you can do” and “study hard” were a few.

Scroll through the gallery above to see all the photos.

