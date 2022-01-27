Sending Love to Kids in the Hospital

Irina3432|bigstock

Here is a great project for your family, or classroom. Making Valentine’s day cards for kids in Children’s hospital.

Thank you for considering making cards for our patient’s. Cards are a wonderful way to bring cheer and offer a

distraction to children, young adults and their families who are staying in the hospital. Messages should contain

general uplifting message and refrain from messages such as ‘Get Well’, ‘Feel Better’ or anything medical and

pertaining to the hospital. Some patients suffer from medical conditions that are chronic, life-long, progressive

and/or terminal. Messages should focus on the child as a whole, rather than their illness.

Children’s welcomes people all cultures, beliefs, religions and for these reasons ask that messages and artwork be generic

and nonspecific to all who may receive one.

Messages

Since we do not yet know the child’s name, please make sure that cards are not addressed to a specific person. Here

are some suggestions:

“Hey there”

“Hi!”

“To: a very special person”

Uplifting message can include

You are awesome

YOU are amazing

You rock

You shine brighter than the sun

You inspire me

I believe in YOU

Thinking of you

Sending you Sunny Smiles

Just want to say Hi

Hope to brighten your day

Wishing you the best

Pictures and drawings should reflect these themes as well.

Materials

Cards can be made with crayons and paper or more elaborate supplies such as stickers, stamps, ribbons, etc. Glitter

and buttons are not recommended as they can be a safety hazard for some children.

Please do not include personal information such as phone numbers, address, email address etc. We are unable to

distribute cards with this information. It fine to sign your first name on the card. (Please do not add your last name).

Overall, be as creative as you’d like and Have Fun!

Deliver or mail your items to: Seattle Children’s Hospital, Volunteer Services

4800 Sand Point Way NE, M/S RC.3.820 Seattle WA 98105.

Located on River Entrance, Level 3.

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm, Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday 9am-5pm

