Sen. Rand Paul blames Richard Marx for suspicious package he received

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sen. Rand Paul received a suspicious package filled with white powder on Monday, and he believes that Richard Marx is to blame, The Washington Post reports.

On Sunday, Richard tweeted, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” It was a reference to the fact that in 2017, one of Paul’s neighbors tackled him and broke several of his ribs.

In addition to white powder, the package Paul received reportedly contained an image of Paul in a neck brace and a cast, with the message, “I’ll finish what your neighbor started.”

“As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family,” Paul said in a statement to Politico, the first to report the news of the package. “Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder-filled letter.”

Richard, who frequently tweets about politics, argued that the tweet was simply a “wise-crack about Rand Paul’s neighbor,” and added, “Yeah…I’m the only person on Twitter who’s ever referenced Rand Paul’s neighbor…This was also a day after that traitor made a public showing of refusing the vaccine.”

Indeed, Richard tweeted the comment about the neighbor after retweeting a story about Paul saying he wouldn’t get vaccinated.

Marx is now being slammed on Twitter by those who believe that the social media platform unfairly targets conservatives when it comes to violent speech. Some are calling for the singer to be punished. However, Richard isn’t having it.

He responded by tweeting a story from last year about how Paul tested positive for COVID-19 last year but didn’t socially distance or wear a mask while interacting with other lawmakers, writing, “You know who actually put multiple people’s lives at potential risk?”