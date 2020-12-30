Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has a bone to pick with Facebook.

On Tuesday evening, the 28-year-old songstress re-tweeted a short clip of a BBC News interview with the Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imi Ahmed, where he claimed that people are being “gaslit” by social media companies who claim “they are doing the utmost, but in reality, they’re doing absolutely nothing” when it comes to their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 misinformation.

Adding her own commentary to the video Gomez wrote, “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

This isn’t the first time the the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has called out the social media platform. Earlier this month she blasted both Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, for discriminatory accounts still remaining active on their platforms.

First, the Center of Countering Digital Hate called out the sites on Twitter, writing, “Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now.”

And, in response, Gomez, tweeted, “I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!”

Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now! https://t.co/IAtDpNT5Tt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 30, 2020