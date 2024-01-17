Selena Gomez and Rema’s “Calm Down” makes ‘Billboard’ chart history

Jonzing World/Mavin/SMG Music/Virgin/Interscope Records

Selena Gomez and Rema will need to “Calm Down” when they hear about the record they just broke.

The duet has been on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart for a whopping 64 weeks, making it the longest-running song since the chart’s debut more than 31 years ago. The song first appeared on the chart in November 2022 and spent five weeks at #1. It’s currently #12.

“Calm Down” was previously in a tie with Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” for the longest-running song: Both had spent 63 weeks on the chart until now. The next longest-running song is The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” which spent 60 weeks on the chart starting in 2020.

“Calm Down” has also spent the most weeks in the chart’s Top 10: a total of 45.

The original version of “Calm Down” was released in February 2022. The remix with Selena came out that August.

Last year, Rema told Billboard what inspired the track. “I was at a party, and a couple of girls walked in, and I saw a girl in yellow. I wanted to talk to her, and her friends were being really stuck up. They didn’t really want to chat. And I was like, ‘Yo, just calm down. Let’s have a chat.’ And then she actually calmed down, and we started talking and dancing.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.