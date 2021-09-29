See Taylor Swift as a bridesmaid at pal Lena Dunham’s wedding

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s true: Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at her pal Lena Dunham’s wedding to musician Luis Felber over the weekend.

Vogue revealed details of the nuptials, which took place at the Union Club in London’s Soho neighborhood. Lena wore no less than three bridal looks for her big day, all designed by Christopher Kane. The designer also created nine ‘60s-inspired silver dresses for the bridesmaids, which included Taylor and actress Tommy Dorfman.

The fashion mag shared a black and white photo of Taylor and Tommy wearing their bridesmaid looks at a table with another wedding guest, comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Taylor has been a longtime friend and fan of Lena and even cast the actress in the 2015 music video for “Bad Blood.”

Dunham and Felber, both 35, began dating earlier this year.

