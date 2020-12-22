See first trailer of Lifetime's new Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The emotional first trailer has been released for Lifetime’s new documentary, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All.

In the clip, we see friends and family members of the late mother and daughter discussing the tragic parallels in Whitney and Bobbi Kristina‘s lives and untimely deaths.

Whitney died on February 11, 2012, after being discovered unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. She was 48. Three years later, on January 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina was also found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home. After months in the hospital in a vegetative state, she passed away on July 26 of that year at age 22.

“The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn’t make any sense,” Bobbi Kristina’s friend Sarah Beckmann says in the trailer.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All airs Saturday, February 6, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

By Andrea Tuccillo

