See Dua Lipa perform on ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ in 2016

Dua Lipa in Australia in 2016; Craig Greenhill/Newspix/Getty Images

Back in 2016, Dua Lipa was a 22-year-old rising artist who was in Australia opening for Aussie singer/actor Troye Sivan and somehow ended up with a very interesting side gig.

As revealed on the TikTok account of the Shameless podcast, Dua appeared on The Bachelorette Australia in 2016 — not as a contestant but as herself. She serenaded that season’s bachelorette, Georgia Love, and one of her potential love matches, Clancy Ryan, at a private concert, singing tracks “Be the One” and “Hotter Than Hell.”

The following year, Dua released what became her breakthrough hit, “New Rules.”

The podcast hosts said they were “perplexed, intrigued and surprised” by the revelation, though some fans in the comments claimed they’d seen it but had forgotten all about it.

No word on how Dua feels about the old footage surfacing: She’s wiped her Instagram in preparation for… something.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.