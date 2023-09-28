See Dua Lipa as a gun-toting femme fatale in new ‘Argylle’ movie trailer

Universal

We’ve been hearing about it for years, but now we’ve got our first look at Dua Lipa in the new movie Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn, the man who brought us the Kingsman movies.

The new trailer opens with a glamorous, blonde Dua in a slinky gold dress, dancing with Henry Cavill, who she then outs as “Agent Argylle.” Espionage-related hijinks follow, including Dua firing a gun while riding a motorcycle, and then getting yanked off said motorcycle by Argylle’s helper, played by John Cena. Then, everything stops.

Turns out what we’ve just witnessed is the action in a new spy thriller written by author Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard. She’s written a whole series of books about Agent Argylle, but she soon finds herself embroiled in a real-life web of espionage: An actual spy, played by Sam Rockwell, saves her from assassins and takes her on a roller-coaster ride of adventure.

It seems the government and the bad guys both want to get their hands on Elly because everything she wrote in her new book actually happened. “You kicked a hornet’s nest you didn’t even know existed,” says Rockwell’s character.

Throughout the movie, Conway keeps her cat close to her in an argyle-patterned carrier — and said feline appears to figure heavily in the plot.

Argylle, which also stars Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Catherine O’Hara, arrives in theaters February 2.

