See Billy Joel’s little girls rock out at Taylor Swift’s concert

Billy Joel and family in 2019; Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel gets the Dad of the Week award: He took his young daughters Della Rose and Remy Anne to see Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour over the weekend.

An Instagram slideshow of Billy, his wife and the girls enjoying the concert in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend is captioned, “Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show!”

One sweet shot shows Billy holding hands with the girls as he walks them into the stadium; in a video, the kids are rocking out in a VIP area and Della is singing all the words to “… Ready for It?”

Another shot looks like the girls dressed to reflect Taylor’s different eras: Della appears to be channeling a folklore/evermore vibe, while Remy’s wearing purple, the official color of Speak Now.

Fans loved the post and are now clamoring for Taylor to appear at one of Billy’s shows and vice versa, or for the two to do a collaboration. Billy has spoken in the past of his admiration for Taylor, telling USA Today, “She knows music and she knows how to write. She’s like that generation’s Beatles.”

