“If you see hazardous debris in the roadway call 911!”



And this is why:

A woman figuratively dodged a bullet by literally dodging a massive piece of rebar that went smashing

through her windshield while driving in Tacoma Tuesday morning.

It was around 8:25 a.m. as the woman was driving west on SR-16 when a car in front her struck a 4-5 foot piece of rebar

lying in the road, sending it airborne, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

The rebar smashed straight into the driver’s side of the windshield, protruding several feet into the car, but somehow managing to miss the driver.

She did get a small cut but it could have been so much worse.

Secure your load.

