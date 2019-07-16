Credit: BigStockPhoto

Secure Your Load

July 16, 2019

“If you see hazardous debris in the roadway call 911!”

And this is why:

A woman figuratively dodged a bullet by literally dodging a massive piece of rebar that went smashing

through her windshield while driving in Tacoma Tuesday morning.

It was around 8:25 a.m. as the woman was driving west on SR-16 when a car in front her struck a 4-5 foot piece of rebar

lying in the road, sending it airborne, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

The rebar smashed straight into the driver’s side of the windshield, protruding several feet into the car, but somehow managing to miss the driver.

She did get a small cut but it could have been so much worse.

Secure your load.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.