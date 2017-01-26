Second Graders Raise Money To Help Dog In Need Of Surgery.

These kids AND their parents and teachers should be very proud!

Ryker the dog owes a lot of cuddles to a group of caring students at Shawnee Heights Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas.

Trisha Sharp’s 2nd grade class collected $450 in just one day for the homeless Australian shepherd, who came to the Helping Hands Humane Society with a broken leg after he was apparently hit by a car.

Full story HERE.