Seattleites are Rock Stars at Keeping Resolutions

Dzmitry Dzemidovich|BigStock

Seattle is ranked 3rd best city for keeping New Year resolutions. Are you good at keeping your New Year’s resolutions?

Seems like you’re not alone if you’re in the Seattle area.

A new report by WalletHub named the Emerald City No. 3 in the nation at keeping

their New Year’s resolutions, despite nationwide results finding 7 in 10 admit they fail to keep up.

Seattle scored quite well in most of the categories, ranking No.4 overall in the financial category,

No.6 in relationship resolutions and No. 15 in School & Work.

In the sub categories, Seattle ranked tops in the nation at having the lowest percentage of adults

not exercising and tied for 4th at having residents with the best credit score.

Other Northwest cities measured had Portland coming in at 26,

Vancouver at 85, and Tacoma at 93rd.

The worst at keeping their resolutions? Gulfport, Mississippi, according to the survey.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069