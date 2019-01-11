Seattle Viaduct Closure: Things To Do In SW Washington

With the added traffic congestion through downtown Seattle for the next several weeks as we await the opening of the new tunnel, a good time to head the opposite direction and explore the SW part of our state.

You’ll be in need of a little weekend getaway after spending time in morning and afternoon traffic to and from work. I know, seems weird to suggest a ‘car’ trip but seriously this is an excellent time to see parts of our state that perhaps you otherwise would not have. AND…the kids will love it.

Things to do in SW Washington ( HERE ).

). Mt. St Helens views and back roads ( HERE ).

). Ocean Beaches and Grays Harbor ( HERE ).

). Visit Aberdeen (HERE).

Be SURE to check road/travel conditions before you go (especially those backroads).

Latest on the VIADUCT/TUNNEL Project (HERE)