Seattle Viaduct Closure: Things To Do In SW Washington

With the added traffic congestion through downtown Seattle for the next several weeks as we await the opening of the new tunnel, a good time to head the opposite direction and explore the SW part of our state.

You’ll be in need of a little weekend getaway after spending time in morning and afternoon traffic to and from work.  I know, seems weird to suggest a ‘car’ trip but seriously this is an excellent time to see parts of our state that perhaps you otherwise would not have.  AND…the kids will love it.

  • Things to do in SW Washington (HERE).
  • Mt. St Helens views and back roads (HERE).
  • Ocean Beaches and Grays Harbor (HERE).
  • Visit Aberdeen (HERE).

Be SURE to check road/travel conditions before you go (especially those backroads).

Latest on the VIADUCT/TUNNEL Project (HERE)

