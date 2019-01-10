Seattle Viaduct Closure: Breakfast On-The-Go Recipes

Well, we’re going to be spending quite a bit of extra time in our cars with the closure of the Viaduct. And honestly, even when the tunnel opens I’m not sure how much it’s going to help our morning commute. I feel like it’s just a part of our weekly work routine at this point. So, let’s focus on you. BREAKFAST is that most important meal of the day and I came across these recipes/pre-prep ideas years ago and are sooooo helpful, easy to make and delicious!

Things like:

Egg Muffins With Ham, Kale, and Cauliflower Rice

Sausage Spinach Pepper Omelette in a Jar

Simple Quinoa Breakfast Bars

(some you can even snack on while you ‘slug’ your way to the office). Those recipes and more below.

19 AWESOME Portable Breakfasts (HERE)