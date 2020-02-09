Seattle Urban Academy, Dedicated to providing quality education for All!

Seattle Urban Academy is a positive, alternative, educational community where high school students overcome risks and develop academic, social, and spiritual maturity to graduate to higher education and sustained employment. JT Williams is the Admissions Coordinator, and David McIntosh is a Teacher, and Student Development Coordinator. Together they provide strong insights to the great work being done at SUA. The teacher/student ratio is about 9-1. Students feel seen and supported, and this is evidenced in the fact that 96% of seniors graduate. 75% of graduates that enter a 4-year college complete their degree. Community is critical to this success. Community members volunteer in many ways: tutor; bring lunches for students and staff, and participate; provide employment opportunities. Also financial donations support students in their education. Consider being involved.

www.sua.org