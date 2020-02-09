Seattle Urban Academy, Dedicated to providing quality education for All!

February 9, 2020

Seattle Urban Academy is a positive, alternative, educational community where high school students overcome risks and develop academic, social, and spiritual maturity to graduate to higher education and sustained employment. JT Williams is the Admissions Coordinator, and David McIntosh is a Teacher, and Student Development Coordinator. Together they provide strong insights to the great work being done at SUA. The teacher/student ratio is about 9-1. Students feel seen and supported, and this is evidenced in the fact that 96% of seniors graduate. 75% of graduates that enter a 4-year college complete their degree. Community is critical to this success. Community members volunteer in many ways: tutor; bring lunches for students and staff, and participate; provide employment opportunities. Also financial donations support students in their education. Consider being involved.

www.sua.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only