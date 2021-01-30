Seattle Traffic Deaths Still High

avladibulgakov|BigStock

In spite of a pandemic but….. the total number of crashes went down.

A new report shows the number of traffic deaths in Seattle remains high

despite the pandemic – but the total number of crashes went down.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says 24 people died in a crashes

around the city in 2020.

Thirteen of those deaths were pedestrians.

The preliminary report found a drop in the total number of crashes.

The average was 115 crashes a week – down by half

of the three-year average of 230 per week.

