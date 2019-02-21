Seattle Teen Makes Over $35K In Less Than A Week Plowing Snow!

That’s IT…I’m getting a snow plow… Here’s one person in Seattle who ISN’T sick of the snow!

We’ve been trying to get through our snowiest February in 70 years, with accumulations of up to a foot of snow in some places. But all that white has meant green for one young man with a snowplow, who says he made $35,000 in four days.

David Holston, 18, works as a landscaper and plowing snow in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Holston was in Seattle visiting his mother who was celebrating her birthday.

That’s when his friend Steve (who in my humble opinion should get at least a little bit of a reward) called and gave him with the idea.

The next day he set up a Craigslist ad offering to plow snow in Seattle and received calls to clear snow-covered driveways and parking lots, and said he plowed 15 sites over four days last week. At rates of $500 to $750 an hour, he said he brought in $35,000.