Seattle Stores Closed on THANKSGIVING and BLACK FRIDAY SALES NOW! [list]

Now that HALLOWEEN is behind us, it’s time to start thinking about THANKSGIVING. And of course along with that is BLACK FRIDAY. Well for those who like to shop and take advantage of early door-buster sales after the pumpkin pie, you may want to take a look at the list of stores CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING below:

Here is a list of retailers planning to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

Joann Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

The Original Mattress Factory

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)

Staples

Though you may want to make note that SEVERAL retailers will kick off their BLACK FRIDAY DEALS as early as, well…now. And to save even more money, special offers may apply to encourage that we actually shop ‘in’ the retail store vs. online. (but of course still awesome deals there). Retail stores and sale dates (HERE).