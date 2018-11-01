Seattle Stores Closed on THANKSGIVING and BLACK FRIDAY SALES NOW! [list]

Now that HALLOWEEN is behind us, it’s time to start thinking about THANKSGIVING. And of course along with that is BLACK FRIDAY. Well for those who like to shop and take advantage of early door-buster sales after the pumpkin pie, you may want to take a look at the list of stores CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING below:
Here is a list of retailers planning to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.
Ace Hardware
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (company-owned stores)
Barnes & Noble
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate & Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (majority of stores)
El Dorado Furniture
Fleet Farm
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Ikea
Joann Stores
Lamps Plus
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research
The Original Mattress Factory
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
REI
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)
Staples
Though you may want to make note that SEVERAL retailers will kick off their BLACK FRIDAY DEALS as early as, well…now. And to save even more money, special offers may apply to encourage that we actually shop ‘in’ the retail store vs. online. (but of course still awesome deals there). Retail stores and sale dates (HERE).