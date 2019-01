With the Viaduct shutdown, once again those awesome businesses along our Seattle Waterfront taking a hit. So here’s a reminder of some of the cool places you can hit up:

MINERS LANDING, THE GREAT WHEEL, CRAB POT, IVARS, CURIOSITY SHOP and more.

Many have gotten together to offer discounts and other opportunities. Check it out (HERE).

Shop Seattle WATERFRONT: List of Stores/Attractions (HERE)