Seattle Pup in Puppy Bowl XIX

“We concluded very soon after taking Cooper home that we would be adding him to our family,” said Cooper’s mom, Caryn Carter. “He is very sweet and settled in so quickly with our other dogs. He loves to play and zoom around the yard, and I think that kind of stamina and love for other dogs will make him a great team player at the Puppy Bowl.”

Cooper is traveling all the way from Washington to New York to participate in the three-hour event where he will represent Team Fluff and compete for the coveted Wayfair “Ombarky” trophy.

Cooper is the first dog from Washington to participate in the game. “We were honored to be invited to participate in this year’s Puppy Bowl,” said Seattle Humane CEO Christopher Ross. “This fun and furry competition is now in its nineteenth year, and this will be the first time a pet from Washington state will be featured.

Ahead of the game, Cooper got some tips from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and defensive end Shelby Harris during summer training camp.