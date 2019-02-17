Seattle One Of The Healthiest Cities In The Nation?

A new study has ranked Seattle as the second-healthiest city in the nation.
Seattle ranked first in its share of physically active adults, and second in green space. The city also has the third-most running trails per capita.
Seattle also scored well above average in other categories (an average score is 87):
- 27th – Mental Health Counselors per Capita
- 7th – Share of Adults Eating Enough Fruits/Vegetables per Day
- 7th – Healthy Restaurants per Capita
- 33rd – Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita
Full Story: HERE