Seattle Most Dog Friendly City

joeygil|BigStock

If you like to take your dog with you when you go grab a bite to eat, Seattle is the place for you.

The Emerald City just ranked among the top cities in America in where to own a pet,

by WalletHub.

The study compared the creature-friendliness of the 100 largest cities across 25 key metrics.

The data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.

Seattle scored No. 1 in the nation when it comes to having the most dog friendly restaurants per capita,

and scored in the Top 10 in pet businesses per capita (No. 8) and dog walking score (No. 10).

Added up across all 25 metrics and Seattle ranked No. 5 overall nationally,

coming in just behind Tampa, Austin, Las Vegas and Orlando. Portland came in at a respectable No. 14.

Where not to own a pet? Fresno, California finished in last place.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069