Seattle Man’s Battle With COVID Was Long… It May Take MUCH Longer to Pay the Bill

Michael Flor fought coronavirus and won… discharged after 62 days, two full months in the hospital and two weeks in a rehab facility. After this amazing miracle… what came in the mail after is even more shocking than the original diagnosis.

Michael Flor was one of the country's first COVID-19 patients. After 62 days in the hospital and two weeks in a rehab facility, he defeated the virus, but is now dealing with a 181-page medical bill for $1.1 million. https://t.co/QC3BRcQ7uH — WGXA (@WGXAnews) September 3, 2020

Hang in there, sir. Your fighting spirit is inspiring.

The good news is Congress set aside a large amount of money to defray the costs for hospitals and other health care facilities specific to coronavirus. So it’s possible Mr. Flor may not ever have to pay that bill.

The Seattle Times quoted him as saying: “It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I’d say that’s money well-spent,” he says. “But I also know I might be the only one saying that.”