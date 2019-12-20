Mall hours to gear-up for your shopping needs

Online shopping is fun and all, but it doesn’t give that same warm-and-fuzzy feeling like strolling through the mall while Christmas jingles ring overhead…

…Let’s be honest, 2-3 day shipping just won’t cut it if it’s Christmas Eve and you still haven’t found all your gifts.

Case and point, you gotta know when the shopping centers are open, so here are some local places and their hours of operation. Be sure to double-check this list before you go out Black Friday shopping so you don’t run into any dreaded “Closed” signs!

Alderwood Mall – Lynnwood

Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm

Bellevue Square – Bellevue

Mon-Sat: 9:30am – 9:30pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm

Enjoy Santa’s Arrival at Snowflake Lane Nov. 29-Dec. 24.

Cascade Mall – Burlington

Mon-Sat: 10am – 8pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm

The Commons at Federal Way – Federal Way

Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm

Everett Mall – Everett

Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm

Gilman Village – Issaquah

Mon-Sat: 10am – 6pm | Sun: 12pm – 5pm

Mon-Sat: 10am – 8:30pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm

Northgate Mall – North Seattle

Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm

Pacific Place – Downtown Seattle

Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm

Redmond Town Center – Redmond

Mon-Sat: 10am-8pm | Sun: 11am-7pm

Check out various holiday events here!

The Outlet Collection – Auburn

Mon-Sat: 9am-9pm | Sun: 9am-7pm (holiday hours)

Tacoma Mall – Tacoma

Mon-Sat: 9am-10pm (Mon), 9am-11pm (Tues-Sun)

University Village – North Seattle

Mon-Sat: 9:30am-9pm | Sun: 11am-6pm

Westfield Southcenter – Tukwila

Mon-Thurs: 9am-10pm | Fri-Sat: 9am-11pm | Sun: 9am-10pm (Different hours Christmas week and last week of December)

Westlake Center – Downtown Seattle

Mon-Sat: 9am-10pm | Sun: 9am-8pm