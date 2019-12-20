Mall hours to gear-up for your shopping needs

Online shopping is fun and all, but it doesn’t give that same warm-and-fuzzy feeling like strolling through the mall while Christmas jingles ring overhead…
…Let’s be honest, 2-3 day shipping just won’t cut it if it’s Christmas Eve and you still haven’t found all your gifts.
Case and point, you gotta know when the shopping centers are open, so here are some local places and their hours of operation. Be sure to double-check this list before you go out Black Friday shopping so you don’t run into any dreaded “Closed” signs!
Alderwood Mall – Lynnwood
Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm
Bellevue Square – Bellevue
Mon-Sat: 9:30am – 9:30pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm
- Enjoy Santa’s Arrival at Snowflake Lane Nov. 29-Dec. 24.
Cascade Mall – Burlington
Mon-Sat: 10am – 8pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm
The Commons at Federal Way – Federal Way
Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm
Everett Mall – Everett
Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm
Gilman Village – Issaquah
Mon-Sat: 10am – 6pm | Sun: 12pm – 5pm
Market Place @ Factoria – Factoria
Mon-Sat: 10am – 8:30pm | Sun: 11am – 6pm
Northgate Mall – North Seattle
Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm
Pacific Place – Downtown Seattle
Mon-Sat: 10am – 9pm | Sun: 11am – 7pm
Redmond Town Center – Redmond
Mon-Sat: 10am-8pm | Sun: 11am-7pm
- Check out various holiday events here!
The Outlet Collection – Auburn
Mon-Sat: 9am-9pm | Sun: 9am-7pm (holiday hours)
Tacoma Mall – Tacoma
Mon-Sat: 9am-10pm (Mon), 9am-11pm (Tues-Sun)
University Village – North Seattle
Mon-Sat: 9:30am-9pm | Sun: 11am-6pm
Westfield Southcenter – Tukwila
Mon-Thurs: 9am-10pm | Fri-Sat: 9am-11pm | Sun: 9am-10pm (Different hours Christmas week and last week of December)
Westlake Center – Downtown Seattle
Mon-Sat: 9am-10pm | Sun: 9am-8pm