Seattle is the 13th Rudest City

Svetlana Day|BigStock

The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…

Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces.

If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.

This apparent rudeness may be the case in many larger cities. When we consider a behavior rude, it’s likely because it’s either confrontational or inconsiderate toward others. However, in major metropolitan cities, where we interact with many more people on a daily basis, what appears to be confrontation or insensitivity may be a form of self-preservation.

When asked, 70% of respondents agreed with the statement “people who live in or around cities are ruder than people who live in rural areas.”

