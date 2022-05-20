Seattle is One of the Best Cities to Start Your Career

kvd design|BigStock

It’s graduation season, which means young adults are now earnestly seeking their first post-college jobs.

WalletHub wanted to see which locations offer the best potential for jump-starting one’s career, so the site looked at more than 180 of the most populated US cities, examining two dozen-plus metrics in two main categories: professional opportunities, which includes such factors as the availability of entry-level jobs, a city’s unemployment rate, and job satisfaction; and quality of life, which looks at things like commuting time, median annual income, and how long the average workweek is.

Best Cities

Salt Lake City Orlando, Fla. Atlanta Austin, Texas Seattle Boise, Idaho

