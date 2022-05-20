Seattle is One of the Best Cities to Start Your Career

It’s graduation season, which means young adults are now earnestly seeking their first post-college jobs.
WalletHub wanted to see which locations offer the best potential for jump-starting one’s career, so the site looked at more than 180 of the most populated US cities, examining two dozen-plus metrics in two main categories: professional opportunities, which includes such factors as the availability of entry-level jobs, a city’s unemployment rate, and job satisfaction; and quality of life, which looks at things like commuting time, median annual income, and how long the average workweek is.
Best Cities
- Salt Lake City
- Orlando, Fla.
- Atlanta
- Austin, Texas
- Seattle
- Boise, Idaho
