Seattle is in the Dog House!

….and in a good way. According to Rover.com and Redfin, Seattle beat out other major cities to be the best place to live for our canine companions! Here’s what they said!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Related Articles
The Tulips are here!
March 31, 2019
March Madness Munchies!
March 24, 2019