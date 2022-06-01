Seattle in the Top 10 Best Cities for Runners

Lace up your sneakers and use our rankings to get a head start on your next training sesh.
Whether you run to stay healthy or to train for another marathon, there’s nothing like hitting the trails after a breezy morning stretch.
But where you go for a run can make or break your stride.
To mark Global Running Day on June 1, Lawn Love compared over 180 of the largest U.S. cities to rank 2022’s Best Cities for Runners.
We looked at dozens of metrics, such as access to parks and running trails, trail difficulty, and environmental conditions. We also considered access to running groups, foot specialists, footwear spending, and gym affordability.
8th Place: Seattle WA
7th Place: Washington DC
6th Place: Colorado Springs CO
5th Place: Oakland CA
4th Place: Salt Lake City UT
3rd Place: San Diego CA
2nd Place: Portland Or
1st Place: San Francisco CA
