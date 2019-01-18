SEATTLE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations/Events

While MONDAY is our observed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many events taking place all weekend.
- Seattle MLK MARCH and CELEBRATION (HERE) Includes times, workshops & march route
- List of other Seattle Area Celebratons/Events (HERE)
2019 Schedule
Sunday, January 20, 2019
MLK Day Youth Celebration (Langston Hughes)
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, January 21, 2019
Opportunity Fair
8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Workshops
9:30 – 10:50 a.m.
Rally in Gymnasium
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
March to Downtown
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Rally at March Destination (4th & Pine )
1:30 – 2:45 p.m.