SEATTLE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations/Events

While MONDAY is our observed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many events taking place all weekend.

  • Seattle MLK MARCH and CELEBRATION (HERE)  Includes times, workshops & march route
  • List of other Seattle Area Celebratons/Events (HERE)

2019 Schedule

Sunday, January 20, 2019

MLK Day Youth Celebration (Langston Hughes)
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, January 21, 2019

Opportunity Fair
8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Workshops
 9:30 – 10:50 a.m.

Rally in Gymnasium
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

March to Downtown
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Rally at March Destination (4th & Pine )
1:30 – 2:45 p.m.

 

 

