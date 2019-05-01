Credit: Borrowed Light Images | BigStockPhoto.com

Seattle Cruise Ship Season: 2019 Schedule and FAQ’s

If you’ve ever wanted to see the great white north, well there’s a giant vessel just waiting to take you there and it’s practically in your own back yard.  I’ve toured a number of these giant ships.  They are simply, stunning.  All provide incredible service, activities, food…and even more food.   And the sites!  Whether it’s 4 or 14 days, you’re perfect cruise is waiting.

Seattle cruise ships depart from 2 locations: Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 and Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91

  • Port of Seattle CRUISE LINE(S) info and 2019 schedule (HERE)
  • Break it down by CRUISE LINES out of Seattle:  (HERE)
  • Frequently Asked Questions about Cruising out of Seattle (HERE)

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
