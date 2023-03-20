Seattle 5th Funniest State in the Nation

Whether you’re a fan of sketch comedy, improv, or traditional stand-up comedy, there is no shortage of comedy clubs, festivals, and comedians in the U.S.

A new study analyzed the 25 most popular cities and all 50 states to find out which locations have the best access to comedy as well as the best sense of humor and found that Seattle ranks #5.

Findings:

Seattle ranks as America’s 5th funniest city.

Seattle is tied for the 4th most comedy specials filmed per capita (4 specials filmed locally).

Seattle is tied for the 4th most comedy clubs per capita (4 comedy clubs).

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069