Seatac Airport: You’re In, You’re Out [Security Tips]

Holiday or not it’s always a shuffle, and oh the anxiety to get through airport security, right? And the LAST thing you want to have happen is TSA unwrapping all those gifts in your carry on bag, grrrr. Well here are some great tips that I think will help, so all you have to do is worry about having a good time with family and friends this holiday season. Let’s make that airport trip a BREEZE for you and others:)

Travel & Airport Security Tips (HERE)

KING 5 has a great video you can watch (HERE)

The backpacker tips (HERE)