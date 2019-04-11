close up on message board showing parking lot full

Seatac Airport Parking Lot Full

Sea-Tac Airport’s parking garage is completely full, and the Port of Seattle is warning travelers to use some other mode of transportation.

A “traveler update” on the airport’s home page says multiple school districts are on spring break this week,

which has filled all 12,000 spaces in the airport’s parking garage. Offsite lots also are full or nearly at capacity.

“Please consider taking an alternative mode of transportation to the airport such as Link light rail

and other modes of transportation to the airport,” the statement says.

Those other options include a taxi, Airporter shuttle service, a Metro bus, a rideshare provider such as Uber or Lyft – or even a bicycle.

Seatac Advisory page: HERE

Full Story: HERE

