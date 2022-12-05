shisuka\bigStock

The social gatherings, travel, and rich foods surrounding the holidays can leave you experiencing a little regret over all that indulgence and this isn’t just about putting on a few pounds

Many holidays foods are high in saturated fats and sugars, not only is the food not-so-healthy, overconsumption can stress the digestive system and cause bloating, gas, constipation, acid reflux, or heartburn.

“Seasonal digestive distress can lower the body’s store of immune resources, and if not replenished by sufficient intake and absorption of immune-building foods, the body will lack the sufficient “nutrient stockpile” required to manufacture an adequate immune response to viruses and other harmful invaders,” says Dr. Julie Gatza, Co-founder of the Florida Wellness Center.

Dr. Julie says seasonal digestive distress can very often be resolved naturally, through changes in diet and lifestyle. “A healthy, functional digestive system will not deplete your immune resources; rather, it will help fortify your entire immune system.”

To fix seasonal digestion disorder and boost immunity, Dr. Julie recommends using these

10 evidence-based protocols to improve digestion naturally:

Eat Real Food

Get Plenty of Fiber

Add Healthy Fats to Your Diet

Stay Hydrated

Manage Your Stress

Eat Mindfully

Chew Your Food

Get Moving

Slow Down and Listen to Your Body

AND….

Incorporate Gut-Supporting Probiotics and Enzymes.

Digestive enzyme supplements will help break down food and make it more available

to the body and the immune cells. Probiotic bacteria keeps the gut lining healthy.

Dr. Julie Gatza

