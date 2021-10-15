Seal opens up about the special bond he shares with adoptive daughter Leni Klum

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Seal isn’t 17-year-old Leni Klum‘s biological father, but he says he most certainly is her dad.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Seal opened up about their special bond and why walking the red carpet with Leni for the first time this week was “one of the proudest moments of my life.”

“It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother,” he remarked of their relationship. “[Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.”

Leni is the daughter of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman. After Klum and Seal wed in 2005, the Grammy winner officially adopted Leni. Although the power couple called it quits in 2014, the British singer says he has always maintained that special bond with his daughter.

Seal also opened up about how special it was for him to be able to support his brother, Jeymes Samuel, at the premiere of Jeymes’ directorial debut, The Harder They Fall, a Western that features an all-Black cast.

“There was a moment where we were standing together, taking a picture down there, and I looked to him and I got all teary. I said, ‘Wow, this is your moment,'” he shared. “He looked at me and he just knew what I meant by that. It was more than words could ever say.”

Seal, who assisted with the movie’s soundtrack, marveled over how incredible it was for him to walk a red carpet celebrating his brother’s work.

“We came from a blue-collar, working class area of London, fighting through all of the things that could potentially hold us back,” he reflected on their respective struggles. “To see him here today, on his moment, honestly, it is everything to me.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.