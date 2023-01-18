Seal marks 30th anniversary by launching multiple-date North American tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Seal is celebrating a milestone in his career the best way he knows how — by launching a massive tour.

The legendary singer is celebrating more than 30 years in the business and announced a North American tour that kicks off this spring. The 30th Anniversary Tour starts April 25 at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix and will run for six weeks.

Seal, along with special guests ﻿The Buggles﻿, will hit cities such as Austin, Charlotte, Minneapolis, New York City, Toronto and Los Angeles. The trek will take its final bow on June 12 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington.

Seal says he was inspired to launch this 25-date trek to mark the 30th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which was released in 1991, and the follow-up eponymous album, Seal II, which arrived three years later. The albums featured the hits “Future Love Paradise,” “Crazy,” “Don’t Cry,” and of course his triple-Grammy-winning song, “Kiss From A Rose.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local venue time, but fans can also access a special presale a day earlier on Live Nation. Seal has updated his website to include ticket sales information and his complete tour itinerary.

The announcement comes a day after Seal performed his beloved hit “Kiss From A Rose” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the deluxe edition of his debut album. He released it on four-CD and two-LP formats, which included an unreleased 13-track concert performance and never-before-seen photos.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.