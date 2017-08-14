Seahawks Win – What’s Trending

The SEAHAWKS rolled to a 48-17 win over the Chargers in their first preseason game…Big weekend for Edgar Martinez as he had his #11 retired at Safeco Field… Total Eclipse is trending. It’s one week from today….We’ll be on a Argosy Cruise on Lake Union for the eclipse doing our show live….And the Mariners were swept by the Angels over the weekend. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
