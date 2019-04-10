Credit: kip02 | BigStockPhoto.com

Seahawks Announce Preseason Schedule.

The teams and weekends are set with the regular season to be announced within the next few weeks as well!

With the NFL Draft only a couple of weeks away, the Seahawks have revealed the teams and weekends that they’ll be playing their preseason games. There is a LOT of anticipation for the season with the way the team played last year and with all of the fresh young talent on the squad and of course with some of the questions too with the BIG one of course is…will the team pay Russell Wilson or not? Will he be traded?

Should be an interesting rest of the off season!

 

 

Aug. 8-11 against Denver at CenturyLink Field (the actual date will be set later),

at Minnesota on Aug. 18 in a game that will be nationally televised on FOX and kick off at 5 p.m. Seattle time.

The Seahawks will then visit the Chargers in Los Angeles the week of Aug. 22-25

The final preseason game will be against the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field on Aug. 29 in the traditional preseason finale. They have finished the preseason against the Raiders every year since 2006.

