Seagulls Like Roller Coasters Too

Kiley was celebrating her bestie’s birthday when an uninvited guest smacked her right in the face.

the 13 year old, got more than she bargained for when she hopped on the classic Sling Shot

ride with her best friend at Wildwood Park, NJ.

She was skyrocketed into the air at 75 mph — and came face to face with a speeding seagull.

The resulting video went viral, catching the unbelievable moment the bird landed on her.

Her facial expression and quick instinct was hilarious.

Meanwhile her friend is oblivious as her BFF peeled the bird off her face and neck,

tossing the animal to the side to set it free.

The seagull appeared to be uninjured and flapped away, only leaving a few feathers and one

disgruntled teen — who also suffered no injuries — behind.

