Seafair CANCELLED

May 20, 2020

One of Seattle’s greatest summer traditions is the latest event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Seafair organizers announced all major of the events over the weeks-long

celebrations have been canceled for 2020 and will instead have to wait

until the summer of 2021 to come back.

Gone are the annual big 4th of July fireworks show over Lake Union and Gas Works Park,

the Torchlight Parade in late July, and the grand finale weekend featuring the Blue Angels

roaring in the skies above and Unlimited Hydros roaring across Lake Washington.

Intermixed were car shows, Milk Carton derbies, the big triathlon, and other neighborhood celebrations.

“We are deeply disappointed but together we will get through this emergency,”

Eric Corning, President and CEO of Seafair, said in a statement announcing the cancellations.

Seriously, our hearts go out to all our friends who work so hard to make Seafair Amazing.

From all of us at WARM 106.9~WARM Hugs….and some tears.

Full Story: HERE 

