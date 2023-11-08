Scrunch Face Replaces Duck Lips

Konstantin Savusia/Daxiao Productions/Haritonoff/ Red Fox Studio|BigStock

Is that a sneeze coming on or are you just Gen Z?

It’s been ten years since the word “selfie” was listed as the Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year, during which millennials on social media have made iconic such facial formations as the oft-mocked duck face or throwing up an ironic peace sign.

Now, there’s a new pose en vogue, and it’s been dubbed the “scrunch face.”

“You know how we always go through the phases of the faces every girl makes? This is what it is right now,” TikToker @Starwberrymilkmob said in a viral TikTok video as she then proceeded to scrunch her nose, squint her eyes and raise her mouth in a cartoonish grin — as if she’d foolishly taken a whiff of spicy seasoning.

This scrunch face pose has overtaken TikTok, BeReal and Instagram to become Gen Z’s newest popular pose, influencers allege. The video calling out the furrowed face phase has gathered 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments as TikTokers backed up the observation.

