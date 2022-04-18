It’s a TikTok challenge record yourself screaming the stress out.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month!!

A GM-branded TikTok challenge where parked drivers record themselves screaming the stress out of their system so they can drive with reduced distraction.

GM is launching a Branded TikTok Challenge using the hashtag #ScreamItOut.

We’re working with influencers who are known to tackle mental health topics who will create and share initial videos to get the challenge rolling.

The challenge will follow a simple and easy-to-do message structure:

1. Driving while stressed can be distracting and dangerous

2. Screaming can be one way to relieve stress

3. Scream it out!