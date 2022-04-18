It’s a TikTok challenge record yourself screaming the stress out.
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month!!
A GM-branded TikTok challenge where parked drivers record themselves screaming the stress out of their system so they can drive with reduced distraction.
GM is launching a Branded TikTok Challenge using the hashtag #ScreamItOut.
We’re working with influencers who are known to tackle mental health topics who will create and share initial videos to get the challenge rolling.
The challenge will follow a simple and easy-to-do message structure:
1. Driving while stressed can be distracting and dangerous
2. Screaming can be one way to relieve stress
3. Scream it out!
4. Challenge followers to do the same