Scrabble is Adding 500 Words

Ekaterina79|BigStock

As our language evolves, so does As our language evolves, so does Scrabble

Now, you can use hundreds of new words, from “ambigram” to “zedonk,” to spell your way to victory in the beloved board game.

Hasbro and Merriam-Webster have added more than 500 new words to the official Scrabble dictionary, which consists of all of the game’s playable words. It now includes words that weren’t commonly used when the game was first created in the 1930s, like “adorbs,” “dox” or “zoodle.”

The newest edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary,” its seventh, bends some of the game’s rigid rules: Typically, in Scrabble, slang is allowed, but abbreviations and words that are always capitalized are not.

Some of the new words simply didn’t exist up until a few years ago, “deepfake” and “subtweet” among them.

”Newer slang has made its way into Scrabble, too, including “vax” and “guac.”

The complete list of Scrabble-friendly words can be accessed in the new edition of the Scrabble dictionary or online, on Merriam-Webster’s Scrabble Word Finder.

Full Story: HERE