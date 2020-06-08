Scottish golfers stow away on ferry to evade COVID-19 lockdown

Pakorn_Khantiyaporn/iStock(GREAT CUMBRAE, Scotland) — What does a guy gotta do to get in a round of golf these days?

A group of golfers wee among the people recently caught trying to sneak off the Scottish mainland while the country is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stowaways were spotted hiding in a van on a ferry between Largs and the Isle of Cumbrae in the Firth of Clyde, just off the western Scottish coast, according to the Scotsman.

The desperate duffers from the birthplace of golf were just some of the many Scots caught hiding in vehicles on the ferries in an attempt to make non-essential trips since March 26; 273 have been recorded so far.

