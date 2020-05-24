Scott Turow–master of courtroom drama offers ‘The Last Trial’, great summertime reading

May 24, 2020

Scott Turow, best-selling author and attorney, launches book #11 in his legal thriller genre, The Last Trial. The title references his long time lead character in his last courtroom appearance. Lots of drama, lots of twists, and interesting pharmaceutical plot, which we might find relevant to the current search for a CoVID vaccine. Scott also provides interesting comments about our judicial system–incarceration, recidivism, education.

www.scottturow.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
