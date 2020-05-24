Scott Turow–master of courtroom drama offers ‘The Last Trial’, great summertime reading

Scott Turow, best-selling author and attorney, launches book #11 in his legal thriller genre, The Last Trial. The title references his long time lead character in his last courtroom appearance. Lots of drama, lots of twists, and interesting pharmaceutical plot, which we might find relevant to the current search for a CoVID vaccine. Scott also provides interesting comments about our judicial system–incarceration, recidivism, education.

www.scottturow.com