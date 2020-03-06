The University of Washington will not have classes in person through the end of the winter quarter.
- Seattle University also canceled in-person classes through March 20. The campus will remain open.
- All schools in the Northshore District are closed for two weeks because a parent/volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.
- All schools in the Northshore School District
- Kentwood High School in Covington
- Covington Elementary in Covington
- Mt. View Elementary in Shelton
- Eastside Prep in Kirkland – classes will be held online until April 13
- Grove Elementary School and the Early Learning Center in Marysville
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland
- Kirkland Seventh-day Adventist School and Puget Sound Adventist Academy in Kirkland
- l schools in the Monroe School District will be closed on Thursday.
- The Lake Washington Institute of Technology will remain closed through the weekend to disinfect the campus after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
- Shoreline Public Schools is postponing all after-school and evening events open to the community until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. It includes activities such as school concerts, PTA events and outside rentals of the school’s facilities. Regular school is in session as normal.
- Bellevue Children’s Academy in Bellevue – closed for the rest of the week, classes will be held online.
- Hazen High School in Renton – closed for the rest of the week after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
- Willows Preparatory School in Redmond – closed for the rest of the week, classes will be held online.
Schools that were closed on Wednesday, March 4:
- Frank Love Elementary in Bothell will remain closed.
- Operations at Clover Park Technical College in Puyallup will be suspended on Wednesday. A student showed symptoms similar to coronavirus and they have been quarantined. The school will be cleaned on Wednesday.
Seattle Public Schools did not announce any class changes. However, SPS is not allowing rentals of any kind at their facilities. All community use of SPS buildings will be canceled until further notice.
Schools that were closed Tuesday, March 3:
The schools will be closed for deep cleaning and, in some cases, for educators to receive training on remote learning.
The individual districts will have the most current information.
