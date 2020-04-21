School superintendent delivering diplomas to COVID-19 homebound grads

April 21, 2020

iStock/RomoloTavani(OHIO) — With many schools nationwide announcing they’ll be closed for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19, one Ohio superintendent is literally going the distance for his graduates, who will be missing out on the traditional ceremony. 

Cincinatti.com reports school superintendent Ramone Davenport will personally deliver diplomas to the homes of 250 Dohn Community High School graduating seniors.

Wearing a mask and gloves, Davenport will stay six feet away from the graduate and his or her family, and will try to recreate that commencement feel, speaking to the graduate’s family about the student before handing off the diploma. 

How he’ll do that “is going to be the tricky part,” says the educator, who reckons he’ll use some kind of grip extender to hand over the diplomas.

The school is a dropout recovery program that serves underprivileged students.  Davenport says their commencement ceremony usually draws thousands.  This time, he’s hoping his personal gesture — and a possible rescheduled graduation in August — will give closure to the students.

“I’m not going to allow this coronavirus to halt the plans of these particular individuals who have worked their tails off,” Davenport says.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only