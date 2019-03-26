Caution - Trucks overtaking each other on a highway.

SB I-5 At SR 16~8th Crash In 6 Months

And yet WSDOT says it has no plans to change the roadway.

They say the problem is the semi’s are going too fast into the curve.

Trooper Johnna Batiste of the Washington State Patrol said a trucker who witnessed the crash Tuesday morning, said the offending driver was well

over the speed limit when he lost control. The driver was cited for negligent driving and fined $500. The driver has only had his truck license six

months. She said it is fortunate no one was hurt.

About 50 gallons of fuel were spilled onto the roadway which added to the cleanup woes.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
