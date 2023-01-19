Saying goodbye to Christine McVie: a peek inside her memorial service

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fans have been given a peek inside the memorial service held earlier this month in honor of the late Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie. A photo shared on her Instagram page shows a piano covered in flowers, along with two photos of Christine and an arrangement of candles.

“One week ago today we celebrated Christine’s extraordinary life in an intimate gathering just above the ocean waves in one of her favorite places – Malibu,” reads the post. “We honored our beautiful Songbird by sharing stories and toasting her legacy that will continue to inspire … She is missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts forever.”

McVie passed away November 30 at the age of 79. Her celebration of life took place at Little Beach House in Malibu, with her Fleetwood Mac bandmates Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks, as well as former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, in attendance. Mick recently posted the eulogy he gave at the service, sharing a poem he wrote the day after he found out she had passed away.

